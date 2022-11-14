Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ellie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Nov. 4.

The shelter says Ellie has two different colored eyes, she is playful, and she loved other dogs and people.

Ellie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

Aggieland Humane Society is also reminding people they will be hosting a pet photo event at Santa’s Wonderland on November 19 and 20 with proceeds benefitting the humane society.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

