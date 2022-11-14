Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Peanut

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Peanut is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 21.

The shelter says Peanut is a cattle dog mix and about 4 to 5 years old.

Peanut is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

