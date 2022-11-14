Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Peanut

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Peanut is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 21.

The shelter says Peanut is a cattle dog mix and about 4 to 5 years old.

Peanut is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was...
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
Jalen Bloom of Caldwell and Ruth Benavides of Ohio both face charges related to the fatal...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking...
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire

Latest News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Vanna
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Vanna
Tiramisu is our pet of the week for October 28
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tiramisu
Marnie is a sweet girl looking for her forever family.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Marnie