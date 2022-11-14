Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Vanna

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Vanna is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Nov. 11.

The shelter says Vanna is about four months old and believed to be a shepherd mix.

Vanna is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

Aggieland Humane Society is also reminding people they will be hosting a pet photo event at Santa’s Wonderland November 19 and 20.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

