Aggies ranked in AP poll for first time in the Buzz Williams era
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their men’s college basketball rankings ahead of Week Two of the season and Texas A&M enters at No. 24.
The Aggies are 2-0 so far this season with home wins over Louisiana Monroe and Abilene Christian. This is the first time A&M has been ranked in the AP poll since Buzz Williams took over as head coach in 2019. The Aggies hit the road this week for the Myrtle Beach Invitational starting Thursday.
NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Houston
- Kentucky
- Baylor
- Kansas
- Duke
- UCLA
- Arkansas
- Creighton
- Texas
- Indiana
- Auburn
- Arizona
- TCU
- Virginia
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Dayton
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
- UConn
