Aggies ranked in AP poll for first time in the Buzz Williams era

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their men’s college basketball rankings ahead of Week Two of the season and Texas A&M enters at No. 24.

The Aggies are 2-0 so far this season with home wins over Louisiana Monroe and Abilene Christian. This is the first time A&M has been ranked in the AP poll since Buzz Williams took over as head coach in 2019. The Aggies hit the road this week for the Myrtle Beach Invitational starting Thursday.

NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

  1. North Carolina
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Houston
  4. Kentucky
  5. Baylor
  6. Kansas
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Texas
  12. Indiana
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. TCU
  16. Virginia
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. Illinois
  20. Michigan
  21. Dayton
  22. Tennessee
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Texas A&M
  25. UConn

