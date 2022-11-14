BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet Monday night at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station.

Every year the Chamber of Commerce reflects on the accomplishments of the prior year and honors some of the year’s outstanding volunteers. Some of the awards given out included Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.

This year former 17th Congressional District 17 Congressman William ”Bill” Flores will be honored as citizen of the year. Pat Baker with Cotton Commercial will be honored as volunteer of the year.

Dr. Katherine Banks, the 26th president of Texas A&M University will serve as the speaker for the event.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.