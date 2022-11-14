Bring your pet to Santa’s Wonderland to support Aggieland Humane Society

The first-ever Santa Paws & Claws pet photo even is happening this weekend
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Commemorate the holidays and help pets in need at Santa’s Wonderland this weekend.

Bring your furry family member to have their photo taken at Santa’s Wonderland during the first-ever Santa Paws & Claws Pet Photo event.

“You can purchase packages to go take your pet up to Santa’s Wonderland and get their photo with Santa,” Jennifer Young with Aggieland Humane Society said. “They will have an option where you don’t have to have Santa in the photo because some pets get a little scared of the man in the big, red suit. It’s an incredible opportunity to get those photos if you want them for a Christmas Card.”

The event is on Nov. 19 and 20. There are three package options.

$50 includes your pet’s professional holiday-themed printed photo and a digital photo package of all photos of your pet.

$100 includes your pet’s professional holiday-themed printed photo, a digital photo package of all photos of your pet, plus two Santa’s Wonderland tickets for the 2022 Christmas season.

$150 includes your pet’s professional holiday-themed printed photo, a digital photo package of all photos of your pet, plus 4 Santa’s Wonderland tickets for the 2022 Christmas season.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Aggieland Humane Society.

“Through the summer and continued through the fall, we’ve had a lot of pets come into our care,” Young said. “Even just last week, we had a litter of puppies come in and they need all of the things to help them get big and strong and ready to go to their new homes. The proceeds that come in help us take care of the pets, everything from their medical care to their spay and neuter to the food they eat every day.”

Tickets are currently sold online.

