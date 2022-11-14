Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire

“My family walked out with only their clothes on their back.”
A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking...
A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking assistance from the community as they look for a new place to live.(Photo provided by Karen Gomez/GoFundMe)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking assistance from the community as they look for a new place to live.

The home is located in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but family members believe it may have been an electrical fire that started the blaze.

Nobody was home when the fire started but everything inside is a total loss.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family members who would like to help.

“Thankfully everyone is safe. However, my family walked out with only their clothes on their back,” said Karen Gomez. “For everyone who knows my parents, you know they are the most hardworking, genuine, kind-hearted, and giving people that we know. Let’s come together and help them get through the next several weeks, months, and years.”

