Celebrate National Pickle Day With The Pickle Witch

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of National Pickle Day, The Three celebrated the day with the Pickle Witch Haley Richardson.

Richardson says if it wasn’t for her going to the Punk Rock Flee Market in Downtown Bryan three years ago she wouldn’t be coined “The Pickle Witch” she is today.

According to Richardson, she sells out in nearly every market she goes to. She says she packs up about 100 pounds of pickles a week.

“My goal for Christmas this year is 800 pounds, which will put me exactly at 2 tons of pickles chopped in a single year,” Richardson said.

The best way to eat pickles? It’s up to the “pickle addict” she says. there is no right or wrong way.

Richardson likes mixing her pickles with different kinds of food but says you can eat pickles with almost anything, even booze.

To find the Pickle Witch head to the Brazos Family Farmers Market every Saturday at 500 North Main Street, Downtown Bryan from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

