Experience fresh foods in a new way with The Juice Juice Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Juice Juice Company in Bryan is proving there’s more than one way to take in fresh fruits and vegetables. Juice Juice is a Black-owned juice bar that specializes in fresh juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and juice shots. The owners Christopher McClain and Jeffery Ward use locally-sourced organic ingredients and hope to amplify healthy living in Bryan and College Station, especially in the African American community.

“Health is wealth,” Ward said.

When you get a juice, you can expect to see ingredients like fresh pineapples, lemons, ginger, celery and beets. One of their popular drinks, the Juice Juice, has red and green apples, fresh pineapple juice and ginger. McClain said the pineapple is better than cough syrup at this time of year, the ginger helps with inflammation and the apples add a rich flavor.

“We have stuff that’s very approachable like the Juice Juice and then we have other things on the opposite end of the spectrum like the Vampires Blood,” McClain said.

The Vampires Blood has pineapple, beets, jalapenos, lemon and carrots.

There are also a variety of smoothies including the Tropical Twist, that’s filled with orange juice, ginger, lemon, pineapple, mango, banana and kale. Ward said it’s full of nutrients and vitamins.

Another option is the Wake Up Call, which can take the place of coffee. The smoothie has coffee, banana, vegan vanilla protein, cinnamon, cacao powder and almond milk. Along with giving energy, the Wake Up Call can be a meal replacer.

“It’s the perfect breakfast in the morning,” Ward said.

Smoothies can also be enjoyed in a bowl. Juice Juice’s smoothie bowls have a thicker consistency but still provide great benefits like the drinks. The Swole Bowl is a great example of this.

The bowl has banana, peanut butter, chocolate or vanilla protein and milk. It’s also garnished with toasted coconuts, peanut butter and fresh bananas.

“You just get extra nutrients from the garnishes on top,” McClain said.

You can order your bowl or drink at their shop, which is located at 214 Elm Ave. in Bryan in suite B. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This week, they’re offering $1 off of the drinks, bowls and shots for mentioning seeing them on Brazos Valley This Morning.

