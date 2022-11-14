Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday.

The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.

The property consists of more than 240 acres with a 5,000+ square-foot main home built in 2020, a 3,200+ square-foot guest house, and seven cabins that can be rented out. There are also several homes on the property for employees and a foreman.

A large gift shop will also be included along with a birdhouse, a reptile house, a 40′x60′ metal shop building, a 60′x100′ hay barn, an exotic barn, and catch pens. The more than 100 different species of animals that reside on the property will also be included in the sale.

According to Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. buyers will have the option to purchase all 240+ acres, purchase just the safari, or purchase the property in the back which includes the main house.

At this time the safari is still open and it has not been announced if or when it will close.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.