History comes alive at Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Veterans Day weekend to the Museum of the American G.I’s History in Motion experience.

Participants were able to take in the sights and sounds of American war history by getting up close and personal with the museum’s arsenal of vehicles and weapons once used to defend the freedoms of the United States of America.

From WWII tank rides to machine guns retrofitted to shoot paintballs to a Howitzer artillery gun and even a flame thrower demonstration, there was plenty of fun for the entire family. Food and snow cone trucks and a gift shop were available for visitors to enjoy.

Though many attended this weekend’s event for different reasons, everyone was left in awe after seeing the finest collections of pristinely restored vehicles and weapons in the south.

“We love to show off the vehicles so people actually get a better connection to the men or women as in the modern time that actually used these vehicles,” said Leisha Mullins, director of the Museum of the American G.I. “Actually seeing them out and moving, seeing how loud they are they get a better idea of what it was like at the time that these would have been used in WWII or Vietnam.

For an organization like this, to come out here and put on this event and give us a little taste of what these guys went through is just awesome,” said participant Don Williams.

This weekend’s event was a little more somber than usual for staff and volunteers following the death of six people after two historic military planes crashed during an air show in Dallas. Those attending the event say their thoughts and prayers are with those brave pilots involved and say they should never be forgotten.

“It’s a terrible loss, we lost those individuals up there they were just carrying on trying to teach us and reminding us of what they went through and what they’re going through today in the Air Force,” said Williams.

“Over the years we’ve been fortunate to be able to work with them in a variety of capacities just like for us they’re all volunteers, they’re volunteering their time, their passion for history with the public,” said Mullins.

Programs like the History in Motion and Living History Weekends are made possible through funding provided to the Museum of The American G.I. in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through The ArtsCouncil.

History is set to come alive again in January for the museum’s Winterblitz 2023 which is described as a fun laid back-back show for armor and figure enthusiasts set amongst REAL historic artifacts!

