Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

LSU vs Texas A&M
LSU vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.

The Maroon & White welcomes UMass to Aggieland on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, while LSU hosts UAB at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was...
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking...
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire
A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn...
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
David Ramirez Estrada, Sr. is charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.
College Station man arrested on charge of sexually abusing children

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
CSMS Veterans Day
Veterans Day CSMS
Aggie Ring Day
Aggie Ring Day