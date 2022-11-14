Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.

The Maroon & White welcomes UMass to Aggieland on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, while LSU hosts UAB at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

