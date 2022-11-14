Kids treated to Nutcracker Storytime with Ballet Brazos & Children’s Museum of the BV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children were in for a real treat Sunday afternoon as Ballet Brazos teamed up with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Stella Hotel for Nutcracker Storytime.

Ballet Brazos perform excerpts of the 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet for families to help children cultivate an appreciation for the arts.

For the Nutcracker Storytime, a special guest read the story of The Nutcracker while dancers acted out scenes from the book.

Following the performance, children had the opportunity to take pictures taken with the Ballet Brazos dancers and ask questions about the performance.

Nutcracker Storytime is made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

Event organizers say the storytime events are also a way to give back to the community through outreach.

There will be three additional Nutcracker Storytime events before the end of the year.

Nutcracker Storytime at Lights On! in Downtown Bryan on Friday, Nov. 18. and Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Downtown Bryan, and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. For more information on the upcoming Nutcracker Storytimes click here.

Ballet lovers can experience the Nutcracker at the Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M on December 2-3.

This year marks the 11th annual production of the Nutcracker and will feature acclaimed ballet superstars Kathryn Morgan as our Sugar Plum Fairy and George Sanders as her Cavalier. The cast includes dancers from professional ballet companies, guest artists from Texas, and pre-professional performers from across the Brazos Valley and, to add the perfect touch of whimsy, the first Celebrity Mother Ginger will be the one and only KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley during the 6:30 p.m. show on Saturday, December 3.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.