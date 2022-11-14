Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man was killed in Royse City on Sunday, according to the Royse City Police Department.

Officers responded to a “disturbance in progress” in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 where they found a man laying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Larry Deshaun Baker of Madisonville.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was...
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking...
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire
A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn...
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
David Ramirez Estrada, Sr. is charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.
College Station man arrested on charge of sexually abusing children

Latest News

The Juice Juice Company in Bryan is proving there’s more than one way to take in fresh fruits...
Experience fresh foods in a new way with The Juice Juice Company
Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
11/14
Monday PinPoint Forecast 11/14
Aggie football entrance at Auburn
Aggies vs Auburn football recap