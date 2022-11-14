Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man was killed in Royse City on Sunday, according to the Royse City Police Department.

Officers responded to a “disturbance in progress” in the 5400 block of County Road 2526 where they found a man laying in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Larry Deshaun Baker of Madisonville.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation, according to police.

