Placing your order with Blue Baker is as easy as pie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday, Blue Baker wants to help you check an item off of your to-do list.

They’re offering pre-made Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Pumpkin pies at all of their Bryan and College Station locations. The pies are available for pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Blue Baker President Zach Langenkamp says they want the process of ordering pies to be simple.

“We make all of our pies fresh. We make them all by hand. We make them from scratch with no additives and no chemicals, just all natural, good ingredients. They’re pretty amazing,” Langenkamp said.

Chocolate Pecan is his personal favorite.

“It is over the top,” he said.

There are also slices of each pie available for purchase right now until Thanksgiving day. This is also a great opportunity to try the pie first before deciding to order a full one.

Place your orders as soon as possible because after Thanksgiving, they’ll no longer be available for order.

“It’s easy as pie,” Langenkamp says.

To order your pie online, visit the Blue Baker website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.