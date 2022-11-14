The Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree donations

Blue Baker hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the start of Angel Tree donations.
Blue Baker hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the start of Angel Tree donations.
By Warren Vause
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is in full swing for the holiday season. On Thursday, Blue Baker held a celebration event to to mark the beginning of Angel Tree donations. The event featured a performance by the Texas Aggie Brass Choir and had a Christmas tree decorated with paper angels representing each child in the program.

After an angel is adopted, participants have until Dec. 13 to turn their gifts in. Registered families will receive the Angel Tree gifts on Dec. 16 and 17.

There are seven location sites for Angel Trees this year, angels can also be adopted online.

“We are so blessed to be here in the community. We’re just providing the place, all of our guests are the ones who are so generous and come through and pick up the angels and give back. We just love enabling that and partnering with that. It’s just a real blessing for us” said Zach Langenkamp, President of Blue Baker.

With over 2,000 children in the program this year, Walmart has partnered with the charity so donors can purchase gifts that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army to help families in the local area.

“It’s important for me because I am a member of the community, and it’s important that all children be able to celebrate the reason for the season by receiving gifts that they wouldn’t normally have,” Mildred Davis, the Community Service Coordinator for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary said

For more information on adopting an angle or volunteering, click here.

