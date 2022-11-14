Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning

A burglary suspect fired shots at a witness, said police.
Brenham police are investigating a report of shots being fired Sunday morning outside a business.
Brenham police are investigating a report of shots being fired Sunday morning outside a business.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street.

According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m.

Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the suspect.

No injuries were reported but several businesses were struck, according to KWHI.

