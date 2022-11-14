Spring man accused of hitting College Station police vehicle with stolen pickup

Chad Johnson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center and faces several charges including evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Spring man is accused of slamming into a College Station police cruiser during a pursuit Monday morning that began on Highway 6 in Brazos County and ended in the city of Navasota.

College Station police say around 3:30 a.m., Chad Johnson, 41, was spotted southbound on Highway 6 near William D Fitch Parkway in a pickup truck reported stolen from Montgomery County.

Officers attempted to stop Johnson but according to an arrest affidavit, he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Once the chase entered Grimes County, Navasota police successfully spiked the pickup’s tires but Johnson refused to give up. He reportedly took the exit from Highway 6 to Highway 90 in Navasota and lost control of the vehicle. That’s when the pickup truck collided head-on with the College Station police vehicle.

Police say Johnson then attempted to run from them but he was quickly captured.

He’s now in the Brazos County Detention Center facing several charges including evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His bonds total $18,000.

