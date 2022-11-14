Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.(Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000.

It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.

The Birkenstocks were a wardrobe staple for Jobs in the ‘70s and ‘80s and were saved from the trash by a former house manager to Jobs.

Prior to the sale, the auction house described the shoes as “well-used” but still “intact” with the imprint of Jobs’ feet.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was...
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
Generic police lights
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide
A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking...
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Peanut
Pet of the Week: Peanut
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie
Pet of the Week: Ellie
Based on the FBI’s investigation, those threats do not appear to be racially motivated, the...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas