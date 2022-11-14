Stunning Sunday sunset signals soggy changes Monday

Mid and high level cloud cover gave the last sun’s rays some extra time to shine
Sunday's Sunset over the Oaks
Sunday's Sunset over the Oaks(Jen & Jon Carpenter)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the next storm system approached Texas, weekend sunshine slowly gave way to increased cloud cover late Sunday. Mid-to-high-level clouds arrived just in time to put on a show as the weekend wrapped up. While these clouds were the beginnings of what will become an overcast, drippy, rainy, cold Monday -- they did not disappoint for Brazos Valley residents out and about in the 5 p.m. hour.

The scientific term for what happened is “Rayleigh scattering”...the non-scientific terms is “beautiful.” Whatever you want to call it, check out some of these spectacular shots captured by Weather Watchers from across the area:

