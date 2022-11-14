Stunning Sunday sunset signals soggy changes Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the next storm system approached Texas, weekend sunshine slowly gave way to increased cloud cover late Sunday. Mid-to-high-level clouds arrived just in time to put on a show as the weekend wrapped up. While these clouds were the beginnings of what will become an overcast, drippy, rainy, cold Monday -- they did not disappoint for Brazos Valley residents out and about in the 5 p.m. hour.

The scientific term for what happened is “Rayleigh scattering”...the non-scientific terms is “beautiful.” Whatever you want to call it, check out some of these spectacular shots captured by Weather Watchers from across the area:

How has no one tagged @KBTXShel in today’s sunset photo yet?

Guess I’ll start?? pic.twitter.com/MnJszwCeob — Marcie Gray (@TeaAndTornadoes) November 13, 2022

