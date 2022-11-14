TAMU PD: Driver arrested after attempting to flee police during traffic stop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on University Drive during a traffic stop.

According to an arrest report filed by Texas A&M University Police, an officer attempted to stop the 22-year-old driver after witnessing a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver continued westbound on University Drive through the Northgate area, with his speed reaching up to 80 mph until the vehicle became inoperable.

Police say as the driver, identified as Steven McMurray, attempted to exit onto the ramp from University Drive to Wellborn Road, the wheel or axle was damaged and the driver could no longer control the vehicle.

A witness nearby used a cell phone to capture the moment when the driver attempted to drive away but failed to do so because of the damage to the car.

Eventually, McMurray was arrested and charged with evading and resisting arrest.

He also had other traffic warrants out for his arrest, according to online jail records.

