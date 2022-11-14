TAMU PD: Driver arrested after attempting to flee police during traffic stop

A witness nearby was able to capture the moment the driver tried to flee the officer in a car that became inoperable.
A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on...
A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on University Drive during a traffic stop.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested last Friday after police say he attempted to flee an officer on University Drive during a traffic stop.

According to an arrest report filed by Texas A&M University Police, an officer attempted to stop the 22-year-old driver after witnessing a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver continued westbound on University Drive through the Northgate area, with his speed reaching up to 80 mph until the vehicle became inoperable.

Police say as the driver, identified as Steven McMurray, attempted to exit onto the ramp from University Drive to Wellborn Road, the wheel or axle was damaged and the driver could no longer control the vehicle.

A witness nearby used a cell phone to capture the moment when the driver attempted to drive away but failed to do so because of the damage to the car.

Eventually, McMurray was arrested and charged with evading and resisting arrest.

He also had other traffic warrants out for his arrest, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
Police described it as an unattended death and said an investigation is ongoing and no other...
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
Firefighters responded to a fire near Jones Road and Fox Bluff Drive Friday night.
Firefighters responding to fire at Hagglers Resale-tique
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Latest News

Brenham police are investigating a report of shots being fired Sunday morning outside a business.
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
Sunday Night Weather Update 11/13
Sunday Night Weather Update 11/13
David Ramirez Estrada, Sr. is charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.
College Station man arrested on charge of sexually abusing children
A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn...
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property