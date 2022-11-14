Thanksgiving food prices on the rise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Thanksgiving approaches quickly next week, Americans are starting to prepare for the annual holiday meal. A new item on the menu this Nov. 24; higher prices.

With grocery prices up sharply from a year ago, Thanksgiving is hitting households harder this year. For instance, experts said per-pound turkey is up 17% this year compared to last year. Experts also explained how turkey is forecast to be 23% pricier in the fourth quarter due to inflation and the avian flu, which has reduced supply overall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a near-record level of 50.3 million birds have been affected by avian influenza outbreaks this year. Comparatively speaking, the record sits at 50.5 million birds affected in 2015. Experts say farmers were reporting cases in July when many birds are raised for the holiday season.

Richard Ruffino has owned Readfield Meats and Deli for over 60 years. Throughout the years, he and his family have enjoyed making meaningful connections with the customers.

“We’re very blessed that we have a lot of regular customers that buy from us each and every day. Also when they rely on us to bring them their holiday needs,” said Ruffino.

Ruffino said when holiday’s like Thanksgiving roll around, the demand is at a constant due to customers ordering ahead for their Thanksgiving feast. He said they specialize in fresh turkeys, smoked turkeys and spiral and sliced honey baked ham.

In order to fulfill the demand of his customers, Ruffino said he orders as early as April and May to make sure he gets enough supply in time for Thanksgiving.

“We have to commit early. Especially in times like this with high inflation and the avian flu,” Ruffino said. “Its been hard but since we order so early it really hasn’t taken that much of a hit on us. Its just the price hikes.”

Professor of Economics and Director of the Private Enterprise Research Center at Texas A&M University, Dennis Jansen, said even with the rising inflation rates and avian flu, it’s still more practical to cook at home rather than eat out for Thanksgiving this year.

“There are reports that show it’s cheaper to dine out but that really is exaggerated,” said Jansen. “Especially if you’re bringing a huge portion of family and you’re going to a high-end restaurant. Even if turkey prices have gone up 17%, people probably aren’t buying a full turkey every week. I mean I don’t know that for a fact, but I’m talking in general. For instance, its not like the price of gasoline going up and you’re buying gas every week.”

Jansen said it’s important to know that the avian flu conditions will likely improve and not affect Americans as much as this year, for years to come. He explained researching where you can get the lowest prices for your turkey or ham this Thanksgiving would be your best bet.

