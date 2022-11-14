Treat of the Day: College Station cyclist to represent the U.S. at Special Olympics World Games

By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An athlete from the Brazos Valley is going to Germany to represent the country in the Special Olympics.

Allison Dohrman, a member of the Road Rascals Special Olympics cycling team in College station is joining the U.S. team for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. She is the only female cyclist going from the state of Texas.

Seven thousand athletes from around 170 countries will be competing in 24 sports events. The event will be made possible with the help of more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

Learn more about the Special Olympics here.

She is the only female cyclist going from the State of Texas
