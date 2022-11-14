Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious breakfast hash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It happens every year. You’re left with tons of leftovers after Thanksgiving dinner and you don’t want them to go to waste.

That’s why Tap Bentz of Another Broken Egg is creating the perfect breakfast turkey hash for the mornings after your holiday meal.

“No matter how you cook that turkey, you’re going to be stuck with a lot of turkey leftovers. You’re probably stuck with all kinds of leftovers. So we’re taking easy, every day things we already had like red and yellow bell peppers, garlic, onions, jalapenos, and our country potatoes. Mix it all up and put some pulled turkey and a fried egg on top,” Bentz said.

Bentz says this is an easy meal to cook at home.

“If you’re at my house a week after Thanksgiving, you’re throwing away veggies you bought because you thought you were going to make something or you didn’t have to use as many ingredients as you thought. This is an easy way to get rid of that turkey and it tastes good, too,” he said.

Another Broken Egg is closed on Thanksgiving day, but if you’re tired of cooking and you’d rather dine-in the rest of the week, they will re-open for their normal hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting the day after Thanksgiving.

Bentz says you can ask for “Tap’s Turkey Hash,” and the cooks at Another Broken Egg will know just what to make you.

To learn more about Another Broken Egg and to view their full menu, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.