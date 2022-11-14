With no bowl game, Aggies ‘playing for each other’ to close out season

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football season has not gone as most people anticipated. Coming off the number-one signing class in history, the Aggies were ranked 6th in the nation entering Jimbo Fisher’s fifth season at A&M.

But this year has seemed to spiral for Aggie Football. The Maroon and White are now 3-7 after dropping their sixth game in a row on Saturday to Auburn. The offensive woes continued for the Aggies who were dealing with injuries and suspensions like they had been all season. The Aggies were without the SEC’s all-purpose yards leader Devon Achane, and the team’s second-leading pass catcher, Moose Muhammad, was sidelined.

The Maroon and White will be back at Kyle Field for their final two games of the season. While they’re not bowl-eligible, the Ags still have their pride to play for.

”With UMass coming up, hopefully, we come out here and dominate them,” exclaimed senior wide receiver Jalen Preston. “And with LSU coming up hopefully we can piss in their cornflakes. That’s what we want to do,” Preston added.

“I feel like we’re just playing for our names, for Texas A&M,” senior defensive back Demani Richardson said. “Anytime we go out on the field, we’ve got to go out there and play hard and leave a good product about your family, about Texas A&M, and who you are as a person,” Richardson added.

Texas A&M and UMass will kick off at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday at Kyle Field. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

