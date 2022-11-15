1 killed, 2 injured in early morning New Waverly crash

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash involving two cars and an 18-wheeler early Tuesday morning, the New Waverly Fire Department said.

Just before 2 a.m., drivers on 1-45 reported a Jeep was driving on the wrong as it was approaching New Waverly. The Jeep crashed into another car and burst into flames. An 18-wheeler driver saw they were about to crash and “took evasive action to avoid directly striking the crashed vehicles,” according to NWFD.

The truck driver and other good Samaritans helped pull the driver from the burning Jeep. Firefighters and Walker County EMS arrived, extinguished the fire, and began treating the victims. The driver of the Jeep suffered burns. A passenger in the other vehicle has serious injuries but NWFD said she is expected to survive, however, the driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash.

Northbound lanes of 1-45 were closed for several hours while tow operators worked to clear the wreckage and DPS Troopers started their investigation.

This traffic affected morning commuters and school routes, but it was mostly cleared by 8 a.m., NWFD said.

DPS has not announced if any charges will be made.

