Add new dishes to your Thanksgiving spread from the HEB Cooking Connection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is only nine days away, so it’s a great time to start planning for what you’ll serve your family and guests. Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection joined BVTM to give some inspiration for your spreads. She whipped up some appetizers and side dishes that are quick and delicious.

While the guests are waiting on the main course, ceviche shrimp cups and pepper pecan baked brie can be great starters. Fritz said the number of appetizers you make can simply depend on the amount of family and guests you’ll have. For gatherings with five or fewer people, one to two dishes can suffice and three or more can be great if there are six or more people.

To pair with the rich flavors of the main dishes, holiday herb roasted potatoes and cranberry holiday slaw can be standout side dishes. It would be best to make the potatoes on Thanksgiving, but the slaw can be made the day before. This would save some time the day of.

You can walk through the recipes with Fritz below.

Ceviche Shrimp Cups

Ingredients:

1 pound of large cooked shrimp, diced

Half medium seedless cucumber, diced

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

One-fourth cup of thinly sliced and quartered red onion

One-fourth cup of snipped fresh cilantro

One-fourth of cup lime juice

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 teaspoons of Adams Reserve House Rub, or to taste

1 medium avocado

Coarse salt, extra whole shrimp and lime slices for garnish, optional

Directions: Combine shrimp, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno pepper and House Rub in large bowl. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate up to 1 hour before serving. Immediately before serving, dice avocado and toss with shrimp mixture. Serve in individual cups rimmed with salt and garnished with a whole shrimp and slice of lime.

Pepper Pecan Baked Brie

Ingredients:

Half cup of chopped pecans

1 jalapeno pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

One-third cup of Four Star Provisions Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce

One (8 ounce) 4-inch round Brie cheese with rind, room temperature

One loaf French baguette

Rustico Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive oil

Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine jalapeño and Charred Peach Bourbon sauce; mix well. Cut Brie in half horizontally. Place one half of the Brie, cut side up, onto the center of a large baking sheet or dish. Spread half of the peach mixture evenly over the bottom half of the Brie. Top with half of the pecans and the remaining half of Brie, cut side up. Spread remaining peach mixture over Brie; sprinkle with remaining pecans. Using a serrated knife, cut the baguette into twenty-four 1/4-inch-thick slices. Brush each slice with olive oil, and arrange it around brie. Bake eight to ten minutes or until baguette slices are golden brown and Brie begins to soften. Remove from oven; let stand five minutes before serving.

Holiday Herb Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

2-3 pounds potatoes of choice

Ottavio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Adams Reserve Holiday Rub

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Cut potatoes in quarters. Place in bowl. Add olive oil, and seasoning. Toss to coat. Spread potatoes on baking sheet. Bake at 450 for 25-30 minutes, until tender. Stir potatoes in the middle of cooking. If desired, toss with Parmesan cheese right as you take them out of the oven while still hot.

Cranberry Holiday Slaw

Ingredients:

One 10-ounce bag of shaved brussels sprouts

Two 8-ounce bags of shredded cabbage

1 pound bacon, diced and cooked (reserve 2 tsp. bacon drippings)

Three-fourths cup dried cranberries

Three-fourths cup slivered almonds, toasted

Half to three-fourths bottle of Four Star Provisions Cran Razz Sauce, to taste

Half cup of Rustico Unfiltered Extra Virgin olive oil

One tablespoon of Adam’s Reserve House Rub or more to taste

Directions: Combine brussels sprouts, cabbage, bacon and drippings, cranberries and almonds into a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together Cran Razz Sauce, olive oil and House rub. Pour over slaw and toss until combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve. This can be made a day ahead.

