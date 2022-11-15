Aggies want to see things through, “Grass is not greener”

Aggie football wants to "see things through"
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The latest College Football Playoff Rankings were released on Tuesday. The Aggies once hoped to make those rankings before the season started, but they’re far from that now sitting at 3-7.

Some people have wondered how players will respond once the season is over and if there will be a mass exodus in the transfer portal. But head coach Jimbo Fisher said despite their lack of success this year, the team as a whole wants to stick it through and get better.

”Grass is not greener,” Fisher said. “People have pride too. Players have pride. They want to do it right and stay here and see it through. Those guys have pride. Just because you’re not winning all of a sudden they want to leave. Some guys do but other people want to stay here and say I want to prove it right. I want to win. I want to build this success. I was a part of this. We sell guys short in that regard too sometimes. Not everybody wants to go run and jump and do that. Some guys do that. Some guys don’t. That’s just human nature. A lot of guys want to prove we have a good team, we have a good group. I love A&M. I love all of that. That’s why our guys keep playing. There’s no missed attendance on things. It’s all there,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will have Senior Day at Kyle Field this Saturday. Kickoff between UMass and A&M is set for 11:00 a.m. on ESPN+.

