A&M’s new School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts to be featured at ‘Lights On!’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With everything from Christmas lights to hot chocolate to train rides, Downtown Bryan is pulling out all the stops to kick off the holiday season for their annual “Lights On!” event. Among the festivities will be a performance from Texas A&M University’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts.

The newly formed school brings together A&M’s three arts programs under one umbrella. This will be their first event together as one school.

Brooke Griffin, the PVFA Production Manager, joined First News at Four to discuss the upcoming performance.

The dancers will be next to the tree during the lighting ceremony, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Once the tree is lit, they will start their performances, which will go on throughout the night.

“You can wander around, go see Santa outside of Carnegie and then come back and we’ll have dancers walking around with candy canes and getting involved,” said Griffin.

The event will be in Downtown Bryan on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Click here for a list of more activities and performances at “Lights On!”

Learn more about PVFA here.

