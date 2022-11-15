The Arts Council hosts Recycled Art Contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -For the first time ever, the Arts Council is partnering with Keep Brazos Beautiful for an event honoring Recycled Art Day on Nov. 15.

The “Recycled Art Contest” was made to offer community members the chance to create artwork made from all recycled materials for a chance to win prizes.

The contest will be judged by a qualified group of panelists. The Arts Council said judging criteria is based on 40% creative use of recycled materials, 30% craftsmanship, 30% overall presentation and aesthetics, along with bonus points added by projects who utilized litter found throughout the community.

Kenya Bracamontes, Programs and Grants Coordinator, told KBTX she hopes this contest grows in years to come.

“This is our first year doing this with Keep Brazos Beautiful. They used to do it, but because of COVID-19 they weren’t able to do it for the last two years. So this is the revival and also the beginning of something new,” said Bracamontes.

Participants and community members are allowed to visit the reception from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15th and is located at 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Rd, College Station, TX 77845.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.