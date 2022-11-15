Ballet Brazos Prepares to Perform The Nutcracker

Dancers prepare for 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a time-honored holiday tradition -- Ballet Brazos is preparing for its 11th annual production of The Nutcracker.

Soloists Callie Howe and Rylee Kinnard joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about this year’s shows.

The cast includes dancers from professional ballet companies, guest artists from Texas and pre-professional performers from across the Brazos Valley. It also features acclaimed ballet superstar Kathryn Morgan as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Attendees can come early to each show to enjoy a one-of-a-kind Nutcracker Market, featuring unique gifts as well as photo opportunities and Storytime with Clara.

There are three shows at Rudder Auditorium: Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the MSC Box Office at the box office window or by phone at 979-845-1234. Tickets can also be purchased online at balletbrazos.org.

