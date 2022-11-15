Brazos Valley Gives awards bonuses following biggest fundraising year

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives celebrated this year’s fundraiser along with the nonprofits involved. Those 161 nonprofit organizations from across the Brazos Valley had the chance at even more money Monday evening.

Following their big day of giving in October, Brazos Valley Gives had $1 million ready to be passed out to the nonprofits. What the nonprofits didn’t know, was the actual total.

“$1,176,303,” Brazos Valley co-chair, Julie Porter, said. “We are going to have 161 ecstatic non-profits.”

In addition to the total, $45,000 worth of additional awards were given out. Joel Hammond, Sleep in Heavenly Sleep Brazos Valley Chapter Co-President, says they almost tripled their $5,000 raised in October.

“I got three [awards] tonight. $1,000, a $2,500, and a $6,000. So it is beyond what my expectations and that is fantastic,” Hammond said.

With these funds, Hammons says they will be able to build around 50 new beds for families in need. And, even alleviate some future fundraising stresses.

“It’s a pretty big chunk, I think probably our budget is around $40,000 to $50,000. So this is almost 10% of that,” he said.

Event co-chairs, Molly Watson and Porter, say Brazos Valley was one of the few Giving Day events around the state and country to surpass their goal.

“We just love that our community knows how to give where it lives,” Watson said.

Brazos Valley Gives
Brazos Valley Gives raises $1 million for dozens of area nonprofits

