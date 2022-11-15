Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders.

The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan.

Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming and dining attractions across the state. Now, the largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille will come to Bryan.

The Bryan City Council unanimously approved an agreement with SMBG, located at Bryan’s Midtown Park. City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG will fulfill any entertainment needs.

“They’re going to have indoor pickleball, outdoor pickleball. They’re going to have all kinds of outdoor recreational activities, an amphitheater, a grove, a brewery, there’s going to be an indoor restaurant, there’s going to be an arcade, bowling, movie theaters, it’s an incredible recreational place. It’s something that we’ve needed for a long time,” Bryan Mayor, Andrew Nelson, said.

This will be located on the lake, with a boardwalk connecting the new facility to the other complexes around the park and trails. Emily Bell, the Marketing Director for SMBG, says coming home to Bryan means the world to her family.

“It’s our largest and most diverse [location] as far as what we’re offering in the attractions. So that in itself is so exciting for us as a company to just see how we’ve grown and what the name is growing into,” Bell said. “And with this facility being at Bryan, just adds a whole new level and excitement just with the ties of this is where our family’s company started all those years back.”

The idea of SMBG coming to Midtown Park has been in the works for years. With the agreement passed Monday, Nelson says the vision has come together.

“We’ve got beautiful baseball fields, a baseball academy, Big Shots, we’ve got the legends Events Center, we’re now going to have an incredible regional recreational center here, a beautiful lake that we’ve cleaned up and expanded for five miles of walking trails and amphitheater,” he said. “All the things that the citizens said they wanted us to have when we did this deal. And I want to thank Wallace Phillips again, for donating what is now the city course so that this dream could become a reality.”

The city outlined plans for the SMBG to break ground in 2023, with completion expected in the Fall of 2024.

