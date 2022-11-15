Bush Library’s 25th anniversary celebration on Friday postponed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration that was scheduled to take place Friday, November 18, at the George Bush Library has been postponed.

A reason for the change was not disclosed in a news release shared with media on Monday.

“We thank you for the interest and support for the event. Information on the rescheduled event will be released as soon as possible,” said Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines.

Although the evening event will not go on as planned, the museum will be open for free from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We invite everyone to tour the museum and current temporary exhibits, including Mandela: The Official Exhibition; Building Bridges: George Bush and the end of Apartheid; and Looking Back: A George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Retrospective,” said Raines.

Mayor Karl Mooney presented a proclamation at Thursday's city council meeting recognizing 2022 as the 25th Anniversary of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. #bush41library #bush41museum pic.twitter.com/T7bfT0rUCU — College Station (@CityofCS) November 11, 2022

