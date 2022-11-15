Bush Library’s 25th anniversary celebration on Friday postponed

The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration that was scheduled to take place Friday, November 18,...
The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration that was scheduled to take place Friday, November 18, at the George Bush Library has been postponed.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration that was scheduled to take place Friday, November 18, at the George Bush Library has been postponed.

A reason for the change was not disclosed in a news release shared with media on Monday.

“We thank you for the interest and support for the event. Information on the rescheduled event will be released as soon as possible,” said Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines.

Although the evening event will not go on as planned, the museum will be open for free from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

“We invite everyone to tour the museum and current temporary exhibits, including Mandela: The Official Exhibition; Building Bridges: George Bush and the end of Apartheid; and Looking Back: A George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Retrospective,” said Raines.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Jalen Bloom of Caldwell and Ruth Benavides of Ohio both face charges related to the fatal...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was...
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
A fire on Sunday morning destroyed a home in north Bryan and now the family is seeking...
Bryan family seeks assistance following Sunday morning fire

Latest News

'Lights On!' will be on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
A&M’s new School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts to be featured at ‘Lights On!’
Monday Night Weather Update 11/14
Monday Night Weather Update 11/14
Aggie Freshman Janiah Barker becoming a standout early on
Aggie Freshman Janiah Barker becoming a standout early on
The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale...
KBTX Franklin Safari