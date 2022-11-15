Celebrate the reason for the season with Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe’s performance of Fellow Passengers

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be four nights of holiday magic as Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe performs Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

“This is a narrative adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol based on the short novella he wrote,” Instructor and Director Greg Wise said. “Everyone knows it. It’s the classic holiday tradition. Our take is that three actors find themselves in an attic space and they have the script and the story and they bring it to life.”

It is more than a holiday performance as they have partnered with Bryan/College Station Public Library System and Brazos Food Bank to give back to the community and celebrate the reason for the season.

“They want this to be a way to provide food for the Brazos Church Pantry and so what we’re asking for is one pound bags of pasta and one pound bags of rice to be able to give to them,” said Andrea Derrig with marketing. “Since last year, we’ve seen about a 30% increase in clients that have been coming for food to the Brazos Church Pantry, and so the need has been alarmingly increased.”

You can bring food with you or you can donate online. Shows begin November 30.

Nov 30 and Dec 1: Blinn College - Bryan Campus - Student Center Theatre at 6 p.m.

Dec 2: Front Steps of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, First Friday, Downtown Bryan at 6 p.m.

Dec 3: Central Park, College Station – Christmas Festival at 6 p.m.

Find tickets for upcoming performances online.

