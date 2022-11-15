Cleanse your gut with Replenish Wellness

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all want to live a healthy, happy life that’s why The Three stopped by Replenish Wellness-a holistic medicine clinic- to find out the importance of gut health.

Mike Clark with Replenish Wellness says they examine the whole body.

“We look at guy health, that’s important,” explained Clark. “We look at brain health, we look at natural hormones. So we are looking at natural remedies.”

Clark says the body can heal itself with the right tools.

“The immune system is about 70% in your gut. So, you have to have a healthy gut in order to have a strong immune system.”

Clark says an unhealthy gut can cause problems mentally and physically.

“Whether you have depression, anxiety, trouble sleeping, low energy, A.D.D, A.D.H.D, trouble focusing, a foggy brain is really common. All of these are literally related to your gut.”

To obtain a healthy gut, Clark says you must eat healthily and cut down on sugars. He says you should also take supplements.

“A lot of times we are deficient in B12, Magnesium, and L-Glutamine. So all these things kind of go together depends on the persons particular problem.”

For more information about gut health or Replenish Wellness visit here.

