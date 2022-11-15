Get the perfect holiday outfit for the perfect kid

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid children’s consignment store is gearing up for the Christmas holiday.

Manager Sarah O’Bannon says the store carries apparel, accessories, shoes, and toys.

“You can find everything here at Kid to Kid,” shared O’Bannon.

O’Bannon says they have clothes for girls and boys ranging from baby sizes to teen. They also carry maternity apparel for expecting mothers.

“Everything has been hung, so it’s a perfect time to come shop,” emphasized O’Bannon.

Kid to kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Jalen Bloom of Caldwell and Ruth Benavides of Ohio both face charges related to the fatal...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Police lights generic.
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Cleanse your gut with Replenish Wellness
Cleanse your gut with Replenish Wellness
The amazing artists, Cliff and Audrey, at Arsenal Tattoo are donating their time to raise some...
Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser
This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature trees at the end of a quiet...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - replenish wellness
THE THR3E(Recurring) - replenish wellness