Get the perfect holiday outfit for the perfect kid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid children’s consignment store is gearing up for the Christmas holiday.

Manager Sarah O’Bannon says the store carries apparel, accessories, shoes, and toys.

“You can find everything here at Kid to Kid,” shared O’Bannon.

O’Bannon says they have clothes for girls and boys ranging from baby sizes to teen. They also carry maternity apparel for expecting mothers.

“Everything has been hung, so it’s a perfect time to come shop,” emphasized O’Bannon.

Kid to kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

