Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is.

Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.

Participants will be able to choose from a selection of preset designs to have tattooed for $50. Be sure to bring some extra cash to tip the artists as well.

Tattoos will be one size, black ink only, with no customizations.

100% of the proceeds from Tats4Cats will help save kittens. “The proceeds will go to cover veterinary costs, food, litter, prevention. Everything you could possibly need to care for and vet a cat, that’s what the proceeds will go toward,” Co-Founder and Kitten Care Coordinator, Mallori Girard says.

In addition to some ink therapy, there will be food from Always Cravin’ Pit BBQ, good music, face painting, temporary tattoos for the kiddos, and henna tattoos for those afraid of commitment.

Tats4Cats is happening from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at Arsenal Tattoo on W. 26th St in Downtown Bryan.

This event will be first come, first serve. Organizers recommend showing up early to ensure you can get tattooed.

Six Kittens Rescue board members will be on site with more information about their program, how to get involved, and most importantly, how to adopt. SKR merch will also be available for purchase.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.