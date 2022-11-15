Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is.

Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.

Participants will be able to choose from a selection of preset designs to have tattooed for $50. Be sure to bring some extra cash to tip the artists as well.

Tattoos will be one size, black ink only, with no customizations.

100% of the proceeds from Tats4Cats will help save kittens. “The proceeds will go to cover veterinary costs, food, litter, prevention. Everything you could possibly need to care for and vet a cat, that’s what the proceeds will go toward,” Co-Founder and Kitten Care Coordinator, Mallori Girard says.

In addition to some ink therapy, there will be food from Always Cravin’ Pit BBQ, good music, face painting, temporary tattoos for the kiddos, and henna tattoos for those afraid of commitment.

Tats4Cats is happening from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at Arsenal Tattoo on W. 26th St in Downtown Bryan.

This event will be first come, first serve. Organizers recommend showing up early to ensure you can get tattooed.

Six Kittens Rescue board members will be on site with more information about their program, how to get involved, and most importantly, how to adopt. SKR merch will also be available for purchase.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Jalen Bloom of Caldwell and Ruth Benavides of Ohio both face charges related to the fatal...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Police lights generic.
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature trees at the end of a quiet...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - replenish wellness
THE THR3E(Recurring) - replenish wellness
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kid to kid
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kid to kid
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes