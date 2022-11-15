Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University.

This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature trees at the end of a quiet street with no thru traffic.

“This is a good, solid home that’s been here since the 1960′s,” Ruffino said. “This home is like a blank canvas for someone to move in and make their own.”

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

