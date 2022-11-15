The Monday-est of Mondays: A look at rainfall across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Look up the definition of Monday and you will see a picture of the Brazos Valley today. Grey, overcast skies kept temperatures in the 40s and 50s all day. While it was not a “big” rain day, almost everyone picked up at least measurable rainfall, with some collecting just over an inch.

Here is a glance at rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.34″

Coulter Field: 0.35″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 1.08″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.44″

Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.09″

Cameron: 0.10″

Hearne: 0.15″

Caldwell: 0.17″

Madisonville: 0.37″

Crockett: 0.62″

Brenham: 0.44″

Bellville: 0.53″

Hempstead: 0.41″

Coldspring: 1.01″

South Bryan: 0.50″

Snook: 0.30″

Carlos: 0.52″

Kurten: 1.80″

Flynn: 0.50″

Frenstat: 0.28″

South Brazos County: 0.40″

This round of showers is all thanks to our latest cold front pushing through the Brazos Valley. What comes next? Monday evening skies will dry, winds will kick up, and reinforcing cool air sinks in. Tuesday morning temperatures will dip into the lower 40s and upper 30s but with those breezy winds, it will feel like the mid to low 30s. The extra push of cooler air also ensures that high temperatures this week stay below the 60° mark.

🌬️🥶Wind chilled start TUESDAY morning for the Brazos Valley



Lows fall around the 40° mark. A brisk north wind 10-15, gusting 20mph at times will make it *FEEL* more like the low/mid 30s as we start the day #bcstx pic.twitter.com/01ibJFHyZO — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 14, 2022

