Navasota officials learned about traffic safety and injury prevention program

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife traveled to Grimes County to inform city officials about its Reality Education for Drivers program.

The initiative is also known as “The RED” program and it’s used to help young drivers build safer driving habits and to save lives.

The program is being funded by TxDOT and the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition.

Project Specialist Mary Jo Prince said they wanted to spread awareness about the RED program in Grimes County because of all of the traffic it sees coming from Houston and College Station.

“We can certainly give them the tools, the resources and the information to think twice about taking some of those risks behind the wheel or even as passengers, and think twice to save their lives and the lives they care most about,” said Prince.

The course is a one-day five hour course and will be offered on Jan. 21 at College Station City Hall.

If you would like to register for the Reality Education for Drivers program you can contact Prince at maryjo.prince@ag.tamu.edu or call (979)-321-5225.

