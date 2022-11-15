No. 14 Texas A&M Set to Host Art Adamson Invite

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swim team hosts the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day, with finals following at 5:30 p.m.

The Invitational will see of six teams compete including A&M, Air Force, Alabama, USC, LCU and TCU.

The Aggies competed at home for the first time this season and earned victories over Kentucky, 177-111, and No. 22 TCU, 174-109. Despite having meets two days in a row, the Maroon & White put up the top time in each relay event.

Andres Puente swept the breaststroke events against Kentucky as he swam a 54.85 in the 100 breast and a 1:58.33 in the 200 breast. Also claiming a pair of top finishes, Connor Foote recorded a time of 48.30 in the 100 fly and led the 50 free, clocking in at 20.74.

With a 1-2-3 finish from the Aggies in both backstroke events, Ethan Gogulski secured the top spot in the 100 back (48.39) and 200 back (1:47.14).

Coming off a victory in the 200 free (1:37.83) and 400 IM (3:51.13), Baylor Nelson hopped back on the blocks to anchor the 200 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Foote and Gogulski to a top-finish time of 1:21.26 against Kentucky.

The momentum continued against the No. 22 Horned Frogs as the Aggies posted the top times in all 14 swim events.

Admission to the meets is free. The schedule of events is listed below and fans can follow the meet results on the Meet Mobile App, while finals will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

Art Adamson Invitational Schedule

Wednesday, November 16

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 medley relay

Thursday, November 17

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay

Friday, November 18

9:30 a.m. Prelims

2:30 p.m. 1,650 free finals

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay

