No. 22 Aggies Remain at Home for Art Adamson Invite

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swim team is set to host the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day and finals will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Competition in the Invitational consists of seven teams including A&M, Arkansas, Washington State, Alabama, USC, LSU and TCU.

The Aggies return to the pool after upsetting No.12 Kentucky, 154-146, and defeating TCU, 168-118 two weeks ago.

Abby Grottle leads the way this season in the distance events, as she earned top finishes in the 1,650 and 500 free against Kentucky, clocking in a 16:42.01 and 4:50.43, respectively.

Chloe Stepanek paced the freestyle events as she was victorious in both the 200 free (1:47.65) as well as the 100 free (50.14) while at odds with Kentucky. Bobbi Kennett dominated freestyle the next day against TCU, as she swam top times in the 50 free (23.39) and 100 free (51.43).

Admission to the meets is free. The schedule of events is listed below and fans can follow the meet results on the Meet Mobile App, while finals will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

Art Adamson Invitational Schedule

Wednesday, November 16

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 medley relay

Thursday, November 17

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay

Friday, November 18

9:30 a.m. Prelims

2:30 p.m. 1,650 free finals

5:30 p.m. Finals – 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay

