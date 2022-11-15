Six Aggies Earn Academic All-District Spots

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies landed six players on the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Division I Academic All-District 7 Team.

Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds were named to the squad. Colvin and Pounds picked up the award for the second consecutive season.

Boeckmann appeared in all 21 matches, including 15 starts. She registered eight points on two goals and four assists. Boeckmann sports a 3.58 GPA majoring in general studies.

Carroll saw action in 15 matches, including nine starts. She logged five points on the season with one goal and three assists. Carroll boasts a 3.58 GPA majoring in health.

Colvin played in all 21 matches, including 19 starts. She ranked second on the squad with 16 points on a team-high eight assists to go along with four goals. Colvin owns a 3.77 GPA majoring in marketing.

Hayes earned All-SEC First Team distinction and became the first player in the league to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition three times in a month. She played in all 21 matches, including 14 starts, and led the team with 25 points on a team-high 10 goals to go with five assists. Hayes sports a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management.

Matula appeared in 21 matches, including eight starts. She notched six points from the backline, logging two goals and two assists. Matula helped the Aggies record six shutouts on the season. She boats a 3.89 GPA in general engineering.

Pounds started the first 13 matches of the year before suffering a season-ending injury. She posted six points on two goals and two assists. Anchoring the defensive end of the midfield, the Maroon & White sported a 0.92 goals-against average in games Pounds played. She owns a 4.00 GPA in accounting.

Formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), College Sports Communicators overhauled the criteria and process for Academica All-America in the offseason. The minimum cumulative GPA was raised from 3.30 to 3.50. The all-district teams are no longer voted on, with everyone nominated for All-America being named to their respective all-district squad.

For the first time, College Sports Communicators capped the number of players each school was permitted to nominate, setting the limit at six. Last season, the Maroon & White dominated the 13-player all-district team with a school-record seven Aggies earning the distinction.

Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 21,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.

