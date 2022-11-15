Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover.

Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”

Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has always been unkept.

“They’ve been trying to clean it up and they brought goats in. This time when they brought the goats in they thought they would go a little bit further and get it cleaned up all the way,” said Backhus.

Everyone that has come to help with the city’s project has picked up trash, cleared out brush and picked up tree limbs.

The city hopes to be able to build a sidewalk and put a small riverwalk in the area after the creek is cleaned up.

“It’s been a gradual process but it’s moving along. We’re getting it done,” said Roberto Valdez with the Navasota Street Department.

If you’re interested in helping clean up Cedar Creek you can sign up here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Jalen Bloom of Caldwell and Ruth Benavides of Ohio both face charges related to the fatal...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Police lights generic.
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Hearne Elementary School students had the opportunity to go aboard Learning Undefeated’s Mobile...
Mobile STEM lab makes a stop at Hearne Elementary
Aggie football wants to "see things through"
Aggie football wants to "see things through"
The city hopes to be able to build a sidewalk and put a small riverwalk area after the creek is...
Navasota working to clear Cedar Creek
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
College Station Fire
College Station Fire