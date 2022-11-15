Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover.

Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”

Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has always been unkept.

“They’ve been trying to clean it up and they brought goats in. This time when they brought the goats in they thought they would go a little bit further and get it cleaned up all the way,” said Backhus.

Everyone that has come to help with the city’s project has picked up trash, cleared out brush and picked up tree limbs.

The city hopes to be able to build a sidewalk and put a small riverwalk in the area after the creek is cleaned up.

“It’s been a gradual process but it’s moving along. We’re getting it done,” said Roberto Valdez with the Navasota Street Department.

