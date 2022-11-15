Women’s Basketball Unveils Aggie Fast Break Club

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball and Head Coach Joni Taylor announced the creation of the Aggie Fast Break Club on Tuesday.

The Aggie Fast Break Club allows for the 12th Man to support the women’s basketball program, while also gaining exclusive access to the team. To sign up, please visit click here.

“The purpose of the Aggie Fast Break Club is to support our young women on and off the floor and provide a family atmosphere away from home,” Taylor said. “We are dedicated to providing our student-athletes with an elite experience that will help them become their best both on and off the basketball court and we cannot do that without your support. The Aggie Fast Break Club is our family away from home, and we are looking forward to building life-long connections between our members and our student-athletes”.

Membership Levels

$150-Maroon Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

$500-Gold Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience (Full day with the Aggies, including breakfast, practice, facility tours, and exclusive informational sessions with strength and conditioning, assistant coaches, athletic training, etc)

$1000- Platinum Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience

Autographed Ball signed by Coach Joni Taylor

Entry into Raffle for SEC Tournament Tickets and Hotel for 2

$2500-Diamond Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience

Autographed Ball signed by Coach Joni Taylor

Entry into Raffle for SEC Tournament Tickets and Hotel for two

Dinner with Coach Joni Taylor

Guest Coach Experience for one Home Game

If you have any questions, please contact Director of Women’s Basketball Administration Christina Richardson at crichardson@athletics.tamu.edu.

