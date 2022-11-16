The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush.

Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor Knighton from CBS Sunday Morning.

Board President Jeremy Osborne says he enjoyed meeting the former chief of staff to George H.W. Bush, Jean Becker. He says she set a tone for the next author.

“We had a great event, a sold-out event. Jean is an incredible speaker, she’s an incredible author. She has lived a really great life. It was really cool to meet a chief of staff,” said Osborne

Looking ahead to March he says he can’t wait to meet Knighton.

“One of my favorite authors, he wrote a book in 2020 called, ‘Leave only footprints’ about visiting every National Park in a calendar year. The people he met, the journey he has made. It’s a really great book,” said Osborne.

In addition to Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton, Osborne adds that The Arts Council Gallery is open to the public. The current exhibit “The Colors of Nature and Music,” features several local artists.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, starting a 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Charity Ball
Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - charity ball
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - charity ball
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - shear joy
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - shear joy
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - arts council