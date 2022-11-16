Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested for having an intimate relationship with an inmate.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon, a 14-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was charged with a 3rd-degree felony for violating the civil rights of a person in custody.

Deputies received information that an inmate was making calls to a citizen from an unauthorized phone. A supervisor looked into the report and found that a policy violation may have occurred, and an investigation was started.

The investigation found that Shannon was involved in “an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody.” Shannon resigned from her position during the investigation on Nov. 11, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest on Nov. 15.

The inmate involved has been offered victim services.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We want to assure our community that we will investigate and pursue charges in these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

