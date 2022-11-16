Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate

Tammy Shannon was charged with a 3rd degree felony for violating the civil rights of a person in custody
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested for having an intimate relationship with an inmate.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon, a 14-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was charged with a 3rd-degree felony for violating the civil rights of a person in custody.

Deputies received information that an inmate was making calls to a citizen from an unauthorized phone. A supervisor looked into the report and found that a policy violation may have occurred, and an investigation was started.

The investigation found that Shannon was involved in “an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody.” Shannon resigned from her position during the investigation on Nov. 11, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest on Nov. 15.

The inmate involved has been offered victim services.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We want to assure our community that we will investigate and pursue charges in these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Northbound lanes of 1-45 were closed for several hours while tow operators worked to clear the...
1 killed, 2 injured in early morning New Waverly crash
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

11/16
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 11/16
“Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek" 2021
Get inspired this holiday season at 3rd annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event
in late September a “Read With Pride” display was quickly taken down, along with all other...
Huntsville residents concerned over possible censorship at city library
The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give...
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter