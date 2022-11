BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings won their same town showdown against Rudder 68-33 Tuesday night at the Armory.

Bryan was lead in scoring Talor Thornton. The Lady Vikings will travel to Pflugerville next Monday for a 12:30 tip, while Rudder head north to Killeen next Monday for a 12:30 tip against Ellison.

