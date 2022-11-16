Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night.

The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.

Bryan got off to a fast start, leading 20-11 after the first quarter. College Station responded to take a 29-28 halftime lead.

The Vikings move to 1-0 on the season and will host Hendrickson on Friday. The Cougars fall to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Frisco Centennial this Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.