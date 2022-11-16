Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station

Bryan Vikings boys basketball
Bryan Vikings boys basketball(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night.

The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.

Bryan got off to a fast start, leading 20-11 after the first quarter. College Station responded to take a 29-28 halftime lead.

The Vikings move to 1-0 on the season and will host Hendrickson on Friday. The Cougars fall to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Frisco Centennial this Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zebra at Franklin Drive-Thru Safari
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
Jalen Bloom of Caldwell and Ruth Benavides of Ohio both face charges related to the fatal...
2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Police lights generic.
Madisonville man killed in Royse City shooting

Latest News

Hearne Elementary School students had the opportunity to go aboard Learning Undefeated’s Mobile...
KBTX Mobile Stem Lab at Hearne Elementary
The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give...
KBTX Twin City Mission coat and blankets
Aggie swim teams gear up for Art Adamson Invite
Aggie swim teams gear up for Art Adamson Invite
Aggie football wants to "see things through"
Aggie football wants to "see things through"